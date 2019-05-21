Rising prices

The rise in the prices of essential commodities has become a very serious issue. The daily necessities of life are becoming costlier with each passing day. There seems to be no limit to the galloping prices.

The steep rise in prices has severely hit the poor and the middle class. Big businessmen and hoarders store things in their godowns and create artificial shortages in the market. This leads to an increase in prices. More fair-price depots should be set up. Shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to put out price lists of essential commodities. Black marketeers and hoarders must be dealt with sternly. People should also understand the value of simple living and observe it in their daily life. Every step must be taken to check the rise in prices.

Muzamil Hussain Kalmati

Karachi