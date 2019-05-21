close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Searle to acquire OBS Pakistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

KARACHI: A leading pharmaceuticals company of Pakistan, the Searle Company Ltd, has announced that it is acquiring OBS Pakistan Ltd, a statement said on Tuesday.

Searle had been a US-based multinational company, as it was acquired by IBL Group in 1993 and listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The latest acquisition will strengthen the Searle's portfolio, enabling the company to bring research molecules in the Pakistani pharmaceutical market. Searle is well known in the country for high quality and economical pharmaceutical products.

OBS Pakistan Ltd, is a strategic pharmaceutical organisation comprising global multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Organon, Merck & Co Inc USA, Schering Plough, Santen Japan and Vifor Switzerland.

Its international brands are well established in Pakistan, as they are widely prescribed by the medical doctors across the country. This acquisition will change the Searle's ranking and provide it with more market penetration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business