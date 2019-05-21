Muslims urged to devise mechanism against menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Leadership of different religious and political organisations of Pakistan and different religious sects while denouncing prevailing wave of terrorism in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan has demanded of Muslim world to devise a unanimous and cohesive mechanism against terrorists and their supporters and masterminds.

Clerics, while addressing at “Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference” that held here on Tuesday in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Islamabad Chapter, underlined that prevailing series of targeted missile attacks at different cities of Saudi Arabia will not be tolerated.

The conference lauded role and services on part of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some brother Muslim countries. “The people of Pakistan valued role of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some Muslim brother countries.”

The conference also assured leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for complete support for security, defence and integrity of Harmain Al-Sharifain.

While, addressing the conference Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, stated that OIC’s recent meeting that has been scheduled to be held in Makkah should devise an explicit strategy to contain terrorists and their supporters responsible for prevailing wave of terrorism and missile strikes at different cities of Saudi Arabia. “To resolve Iran-Arab world confrontation, support for Huthi rebel tribes and extremists responsible for targeted strikes at Saudi Arabia should be halted,” he said.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also announced to observe “Ashra-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa” from 20th Ramazan to 29th Ramazan.

Diplomatic delegates of different Islamic countries also attended the conference that held in the chair of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. Ashrafi, while addressing the conference, said that prevailing wave of unrest in Gulf countries is very alarming and concerning for the entire Muslim world. He said that stance of Saudi Arabia for not to engage in any warlike situation with Iran is very welcoming, adding that all the confronting issues of Muslim world should be settled with peaceful talks.

He said Every Muslim feels it his responsibility to ensure sanctity of the holy places of Islam and Muslims. “Any bid to impose aggression towards Saudi Arabia will not be tolerated and any organisation and country will not be allowed to play havoc with peace and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain,” he said. He said after making devastations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, enemies of Islam and Muslims are hatching conspiracies to make anarchy and chaos in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “Defence and stability of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is associated with each other. Preplanned bids are being made to make anarchy and chaos in Muslim world by fanning sectarian violence.

He said targeted missile strikes at different cities of Saudi Arabia including Makkah, Jeddah and Tayef has created concerns for Muslim world. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in relationship of faith and honour, which is eternal and everlasting. The clerics also demanded of the government of Pakistan to play its key and effective role to resolve prevailing unrest in affairs of Gulf world.

A resolution adopted at the conference expressed solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine, stating that entire Muslim world should raise a joint voice against atrocities of Israeli and Indian troops in Kashmir and Palestine.

The conference also announced to observe “Ashra-e-Tahafuz-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain, Al-Aqsa” in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council to strengthen the struggle for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.

In this connection, special seminars, conferences and congregations will be held to express solidarity and to support the struggle of Palestinians and Kashmiris. Another resolution adopted at the conference lauded the security forces of Saudi Arabia for foiling missile strikes of terrorists and Huthi rebels.

It is prestige and honour for Pak-Force that security forces of Saudi Arabia are being trained by officials of Pak-Force. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also announced to fully support Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for defence and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain. The conference also lauded role and services on part of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some brother Muslim countries. “The People of Pakistan valued role of General Qamar Javed Bajwa to resolve differences between Pakistan and some Muslim brother countries.”

Another resolution adopted at the conference stated that Haj & Umrah are holy worshipping practices of Muslims and everyone should stay away from doing politics on these holy worshipping. Decision on part of Saudi leadership to allow pilgrims of Qatar is very welcoming,” the resolution adopted by the conference. The conference also pointed out that enemies of Islam are taking advantages of differences between Muslim countries.

Another resolution adopted at the conference lauded OIC Peace Award for Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stating that peace award for Pakistan Ulema Council and Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is acknowledgment of struggle and efforts for elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from the platform of Pakistan Ulema Council.

Another resolution adopted at the conference condemned terrorists’ activity in the maritime limits of UAE. The conference also announced to endorse decision of the government to associate registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education stating that the ruling government made a right decision by acknowledging the demands of seminaries.