Tue May 21, 2019
SHC asked to make JIT reports of Uzair, Morai, Baldia fire public

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was requested on Monday to direct the Sindh government to make the joint investigation teams’ (JITs) reports on Lyari-based gangster Uzair Baloch, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairman Dr Nisar Morai and the Baldia factory fire case public.

Concluding the arguments before the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, the petitioner’s counsel Omer Soomro said the JITs were formed on the provincial government’s request, and after the completion of the investigations, their reports were being concealed from the public, who has the right to know the truth.

Soomro said that several police officers and government officials who were not promoted to senior posts were involved in the activities of the criminals and remained silent spectators by not performing their duties in accordance with the law. He requested the court to publish and provide official copies of the JITs’ reports.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the high court adjourned the hearing until August 5, on which date the Sindh advocate general will file his arguments.

