Double Shah’s bail plea rejected: People involved in looting public deserves no relief, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected the bail application of Afzaal Akhlaq alias Double Shah involved in defrauding the people of billions of rupees

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed while heading a three-member bench of the apex court rejected the bail application of Double Shah with an observation that people involved in looting the public do not deserve any relief.

Double Shah had been alleged of cheating billion of rupees from people promising them multiplying their money within a short span of time. Nayyar Rizvi, Additional Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that a reference was filed against Double Shah in 2016.

He further submitted the number of the scam victims of Double Shah is 3,540, adding that Shah had inflicted a loss of over Rs12.5 billion to general public. Nayyar Rizvi further informed that the court had earlier rejected three bail petitions of Double Shah, adding that his two accomplices involved in the fraud are still at large.