Tue May 21, 2019
Some elements conspiring to create economic uncertainty: Sarwar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and PTI’s MNA Faheem Khan called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar at the Governor’s House Monday. The governor said on the occasion that ‘economic terrorists’ were the real culprits in the country. Some elements were conspiring to create economic uncertainty, he said, adding the government would not let them succeed and will bring economic stability in the country. He also said the federal and the provincial governments were mainly focusing on giving maximum relief to the masses in the coming budget. The government was fully aware of the problems relating to the trade and economic sector, he added. The government was taking every possible decision for reducing trade deficit and was also taking steps for stopping import of luxury goods.

