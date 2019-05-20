Man attempts self-immolation

DASKA: A man attempted suicide due to non-registration of a case in the front of the DSP Office on Monday. Saleem attempted self-immolation but the police with the help of passersby stopped him and later arrested him. It is learnt that Saleem had lodged an application with the police against accused Abdul Sattar for allegedly abducting his wife and children, but the police did not register the case.

SANITARY WORKERS DEMO: Sanitary workers of the Municipal Committee on Monday staged a demonstration in support of their demands in the front of the MC Office. The protesters of told the reporters that they were on contract despite passing of eight years. They demanded regularisation of their jobs.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Four unknown armed dacoits entered the house of Zameer at Satra village and looted cash and other valuables.