Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

RCB confiscates four truckload goods of encroachers

Islamabad

A
APP
May 21, 2019

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said Rawalpindi Cantonment Board spokesman.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said, encroachments had been removed from Naseerabad, Peshawar Road, Chor Harpal, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Peoples Colony, Bank Road Saddar, Adam Jee Road Saddar and Kashmir Road Saddar.

He said, the enforcement teams were conducting raids in two shifts. The shopkeepers had been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. Illegal banners and posters had also been removed from different cantt areas, he added.

