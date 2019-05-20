Abducted German girl recovered

Islamabad:The Islamabad police has safely recovered the Pakistan origin's German girl who was abducted from Sector G-6 on May 12. On the report of incident, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the crime and issued strict directions for immediate recovery of the girl.

Consequently, under the guidance of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed and supervision of SP City Sayed Aziz , a team of Aabpara police was constituted which carried out investigation of the case in a highly professional manner and was able to trace the abductor in the minimum time.

While investigating the case, the team made effective use of technology, collected evidence from social media sources, world wide web, instant messaging applications, laptop forensics, and transportation networking applications. This evidence led to trace the abductor in Lahore who was arrested by Islamabad police team from there. Investigation of the case is now underway.

The IGP has appreciated the police team and reaffirmed the vision of making Islamabad a safe and secure city. Three rapists held: The Islamabad police hierarchy taking serious notice against a gang of alleged rapists who later blackmail young girls, on a complaint from a victim and asked the sub-divisional police office to arrest the gangsters active in the federal capital.

The Bani Gala police station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in rape of a woman and making her nude video, a police spokesman said. He said that ‘Saba’ (real identity of the victim has not disclosed deliberately) hailing from Rawalpindi lodged the report with Bani Gala police station saying that three persons had raped her at gun point and made her nude video. She said in her written complaint that they blackmailed her that they will upload her video on social media in case she disclosed about the incident.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted special team under supervision of ASP (Bahara Kahu) Issa Khan and ASP (City) Sayed Aziz to ensure immediate arrest of culprits. The team also including, SHO Bani Gala police station Inspector Tanveer Abbassi, ASIs Manzoor Abbassi, Qasim Zia and others investigated the case on technical grounds. The team conducted various raids on different locations to arrest the culprits and finally police succeeded to arrest three persons for their alleged involvement in this crime.

The alleged rapists and blackmailers were identified as Javed Akhtar, Khaqan alias Khani and Basharat. The people engaged in the investigation, recovered nude footage of the girl with computers from their hideout. Further investigation is underway, the police spokesman concluded.

traders: The officials of Islamabad police on Monday conducted a meeting with the office-bearers of traders’ union and owners of various shops in main markets with the purpose to improve the security around their business areas. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal along with other police officials conducted meeting here at Recue 15 with office bearers of traders’ union, owners of various shops including of mobile phones in main markets.

Police officials and traders exchanged the views to improve security around their business areas. It is to mention that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders’ community keeping in view overall security and law and order situation.

The Additional SP asked all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of their respective areas without any hesitation. He asked to install cameras at the exit and entry points of the capital and secure its recording.

Police is ready to cooperate with them, he said and also asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons. He appointed DSP Rescue 15 as focal person who will guide the traders’ community in case of any issue to them. The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and assured their complete cooperation with police. The Additional SP appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.