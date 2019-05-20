Three judicial officers transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday posted Qaiser Nazir Butt as District & Sessions Judge of Lahore as incumbent Khalid Nawaz is superannuating today (Tuesday). D&SJ Qaiser Nazir Butt had been transferred from Bahawalpur for his posting at Lahore. The high court also transferred and posted D&SJs Malik Mushtaq Ahmad from Pakpattan to Bahawalpur and Shabbir Hussain Awan from Lahore to Pakpattan.
