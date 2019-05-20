Three die in Dir road mishap

DIR: Three persons, including two children and a woman, were killed and eight others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in Daskor area of Wari tehsil.

The local police said that a passenger vehicle was on way to Gorai when the driver lost control over the steering wheel at Daskor area. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine, leaving three persons dead on the spot and eight others injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Wari. The victims were identified as Tajuddin, Waliullah and wife of Bashir. Hospital sources said that the condition of two of the injured persons was stated to be critical.