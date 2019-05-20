Cricket advice

Pakistan lost the last and fifth One-Day match against England as usual. There was no fighting spirit and the batsmen got run out stupidly. The Pakistan cricket team has been in the news for all the bad reasons these days. They have failed to chalk out an achievable game plan on dead pitches. Instead, our bowlers received massive drubbing at the hands of the Blue Shirts. The bowling coach must explain the reasons for the below average performance of our bowlers throughout the series. Similarly, the fielding was also not up to the mark.

Cohesion and fighting spirit, once the hallmark of our cricket team has vanished with time. The way we concluded the ODI series speaks volumes of our imminent success in the coming World Cup. We may top the ladder, but from the bottom. There is still time for our management to plug the heavy leakages in the team. Hope this advice will not fall on deaf ears.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad