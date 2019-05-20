Spain Ambassador offers to help Pak football development

KARACHI: The ambassador of Spain to Pakistan Gimenez Rico has promised that his country would support Pakistan in the development of football.

“Spain wants to support the growth and development of football in Pakistan,” Rico told the FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat during a meeting at the latter’s residence in Islamabad.

The ambassador said that there were many areas in which the two nations could cooperate.Both nations have agreed to hold youth exchange programmes. Faisal said Pakistan could benefit from the well-established football development structure of Spain.

“The ambassador has also acknowledged the abundance of football talent in Pakistan, which, if given good training and facilities, can prove its mettle,” said Faisal, also the vice-president of Asian Football Confederation (AFC).“Pakistan and Spain will lay down a foundation on which Pakistan’s grassroots and youth football development can be established,” Faisal added.