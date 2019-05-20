Double Shah’s bail plea rejected: People involved in looting public deserve no relief, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday rejected the bail application of Afzaal Akhlaq alias Double Shah involved in defrauding people of billions of rupees

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed while heading a three-member bench of the apex court rejected the bail application of Double Shah with an observation that people involved in looting the public do not deserve any relief.

Double Shah has allegedly cheated billions of rupees from people by promising them of multiplying their money within a short span of time.

Nayyar Rizvi, Additional Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that a reference was filed against Double Shah in 2016. He further submitted that the number of the scam victims of Double Shah is 3,540, adding Shah inflicted a loss of over Rs12.5 billion to the general public. Rizvi further informed that the court had earlier rejected three bail petitions of Double Shah, adding two of his accomplices are still at large.

The counsel for Double Shah, however, told the court that his client was in jail for the last four years and requested the court to grant him bail.

The court however, rejected the bail application of Double Shah.