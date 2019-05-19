close
Mon May 20, 2019
A
May 20, 2019

Gangster held

Peshawar

FAISALABAD: Jhang Bazaar police arrested a ring leader of a vehicle lifters gang. Police said that Jhang Bazaar police SHO Mansoor Sadiq, on a tip-off, arrested Shafiq Ahmad, the ring leader of a gang. During interrogation, the accused confessed to steal 15 motorcycles from various parts of the district.

