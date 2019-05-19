PML-N summons important party meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) summoned a party meeting today (Monday).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend the meeting first time. She will stay at the home of his son-in-law Raheel Muneer during the visit.

The senior leadership of the party will meet to discuss an anti-government campaign. The PML-N leadership will also discuss the issues pertaining to inflation and economic crisis of the country.

Nawaz’ daughter and party vice-president will attend the meeting on the directives of her father.