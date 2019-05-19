close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
May 20, 2019

PML-N summons important party meeting today

Top Story

S
Sabah
May 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) summoned a party meeting today (Monday).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend the meeting first time. She will stay at the home of his son-in-law Raheel Muneer during the visit.

The senior leadership of the party will meet to discuss an anti-government campaign. The PML-N leadership will also discuss the issues pertaining to inflation and economic crisis of the country.

Nawaz’ daughter and party vice-president will attend the meeting on the directives of her father.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story