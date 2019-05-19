Valencia secure La Liga’s last CL place

MADRID: Valencia held their nerve to secure La Liga’s last Champions League place on Saturday as a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid ended the hopes of Getafe and Sevilla of snatching fourth.

Getafe had to better Valencia’s result at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla as they faced Villarreal, while Sevilla needed to beat Athletic Bilbao and hope both Getafe and Valencia lost.

Sevilla did their part by seeing off Bilbao 2-0 while Getafe drew 2-2 but Valencia ensured those results did not matter and reached the Champions League for a second consecutive year.

Valencia sit seven points behind Real Madrid, who play Real Betis at home on Sunday, and are 15 adrift of second-placed Atletico, who drew 2-2 away at Levante, with Antoine Griezmann jeered in his final match for the club.

At the bottom, Girona joined Rayo Vallecano and Huesca in being relegated after they were beaten 2-1 away at Alaves.

Valencia’s Champions League chances looked slim when a miserable start to the season left them 15th after 15 games, with a scrap for survival more likely than a dash for the top four.

They did reach the Europa League semifinals but defeat to Arsenal two weeks ago closed that route to the Champions League.

Their season could have a final flourish if they beat a drained Barcelona and win the Copa del Rey on May 25.

After 11 weeks in the top four, fifth place and the Europa League might come as a disappointment for Getafe, even for a team promoted to the top flight only two seasons ago and whose annual wage bill is less than one tenth of Real Madrid’s.