Security tightened

LAHORE: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan on Sunday ordered for putting security on high alert in the provincial metropolis to maintain law and order.

He issued directions to all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of suspects. He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

The DIG said that the police would conduct search operations on daily basis in every division to maintain law and order in the city. The personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares. Ashfaq Khan said that police officers reviewed security arrangements at all important places and sensitive installations on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident. The policemen have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities, he added.

accidents: Fifteen people were killed while 931 sustained injuries in 826 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 600 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 329 with minor injuries were provided treatment on the spot, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.