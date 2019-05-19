Pakistan ready to help defuse tension in region: FM

ISLAMABAD/KUWAIT CITY: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday. In his tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that the meeting was held in a highly cordial environment.

He said that matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said here on Sunday Pakistan is ready to facilitate de-escalation of tension in the region and support peace and stability.

He made the remarks during an interview with the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA). "We are concerned about rising tension between the United States and Iran, Pakistan would always be supportive of peace and stability, we would be more than happy to facilitate in de-escalation," he said.

On relations between Kuwait and Pakistan, the minister said that relations between the two countries have been historically cordial. "Politically we have had excellent relations, we have been supporting each other at the regional level. On many global issues, our policies are common, and our approach on many regional issues, including on the issue of Palestine, they are close to each other," he said.

The visit aimed at building comprehensive economic relations. "I feel that we can facilitate more, by sending skilled and semi-skilled manpower to Kuwait, we can achieve further economic development," said the minister.

As of role of Kuwait in the United Nations Security Council, Qureshi said Kuwait plays a very balancing and mature role, especially during the recent standoff between India and Pakistan. "They helped de-escalate and defuse tensions," he added.

Meanwhile, Qureshi on Saturday said the government has initiated economic diplomacy and that they have directed embassies to apprise foreign investers of business opportunities in the country.

Qureshi who is currently on a two-day visit to Kuwait said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is working on business infrastructure development agenda and that Pakistan is providing all possible facilities to foreign investers.

He added the government desires that Kuwaiti companies should invest in Pakistan, assisting the government to accomplish this agenda.

Qureshi further said the government has initiated economic diplomacy, and to this effect has directed all embassies to apprise foreign investors on lucrative business opportunities in Pakistan and also convince them to invest in Pakistan.

Qureshi assured the delegation of the Kuwaiti business community that Pakistan is providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.