Mixed result

The current government’s performance in the last eight months should get a mixed scorecard. While the promise still holds good for many, millions of others are disappointed. There were a lot of promises by friendly countries of making heavy investments in Pakistan, but nothing concrete is visible yet. Overall the performance of the PTI government has been good in some areas like savings in unnecessary government expenditure and adoption of simplicity by high government functionaries. Credit for this goes to Imran Khan, who has led by example.

All this is commendable, but the management of the economy and the performance of the government’s financial team unfortunately are wanting. Galloping inflation and an increase in utilities are making the government unpopular. The internal bickering between party leaders, especially over petty issues like appointment of heads of important institutions, is not helping either. One hopes the PTI leaders do a rethink and pay more attention to measures to revive the economy as this is what the people demand.

Maryam Maqsood

Karachi