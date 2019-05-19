close
Mon May 20, 2019
AFP
May 20, 2019

Gunmen kill 19 in DRCongo

World

BUNIA, DR Congo: At least 19 people were killed when gunmen attacked a fish market in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo near Lake Albert, local officials said on Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the region around Ituri province has been hit in the past by intercommunal violence between militias from the Hema and Lendu communities.

"Nineteen corpses were found in the village of Tara on the edge of Lake Albert, and eight others were wounded," said Pilo Mulindo, a local community leader in Djugu territory. "The attack happened on Wednesday when armed bandits attacked a group gathered on the beach to set up a market," the official said.

