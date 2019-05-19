Magic play

In one of the recent cricket matches of the IPL, one team won due to the magical bowling of Malinga in the last over. In the recently held One-Day matches against England, Pakistan could have won – provided there was someone who could turn the tables in the death overs. To my knowledge, Wahab Riaz has demonstrated the ability to contain the onslaught in the death overs. It is high time Wahab or any other suitable bowler was inducted in the world cup team.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad