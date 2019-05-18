close
Sun May 19, 2019
NAB chief addresses press conference today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, will address a Press conference on Sunday (today).

According to an official announcement of NAB, the press conference of NAB chairman will focus on the Bureau’s policy with regard to business community and Bureaucracy.

Though the official announcement of NAB only stated that his interaction with the media with regard to NAB’s policy on the issues relating to business community and bureaucracy, yet it is expected that the recent interview to the columnist of an Urdu daily that makes the waves in the political scene of the country also be touched upon during the press conference.

