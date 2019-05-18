6 killed, 925 injured in 819 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: At least six people were killed while 925 sustained injuries in 819 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 553 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals, whereas, 372 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday. The analysis showed that 356 drivers, 19 juvenile drivers, 152 pedestrians and 423 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 234 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 250 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and Multan at third with 59 accidents and 56 victims.

As many as, 657 motorcycles, 118 rickshaws, 73 cars, 42 vans, 11 buses, 22 trucks and 112 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these accidents.