close
Sun May 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Opp plotting against govt in Ramazan, says Firdous

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the opposition’s hatching of conspiracy against a democratically elected government was very unfortunate during the month of Ramazan in the name of Iftar.

Giving her reaction on the combined opposition’s plan to discuss the anti-government strategy at an Iftar-dinner, being hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she claimed the opposition was facing the music because of its own ‘intentions’.

The special assistant continued that opposition parties were concerned about their own wealth and children.

She said that the holy month of Ramazan was a symphony of ‘Haqooq Allah’ and ‘Haqooqul Ibad’. She continued that those, who had forced public to face numerous financial problems during the month of fasting, were busy in safeguarding their political and business interests under the garb of hosting Iftar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story