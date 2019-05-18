Opp plotting against govt in Ramazan, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the opposition’s hatching of conspiracy against a democratically elected government was very unfortunate during the month of Ramazan in the name of Iftar.

Giving her reaction on the combined opposition’s plan to discuss the anti-government strategy at an Iftar-dinner, being hosted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she claimed the opposition was facing the music because of its own ‘intentions’.

The special assistant continued that opposition parties were concerned about their own wealth and children.

She said that the holy month of Ramazan was a symphony of ‘Haqooq Allah’ and ‘Haqooqul Ibad’. She continued that those, who had forced public to face numerous financial problems during the month of fasting, were busy in safeguarding their political and business interests under the garb of hosting Iftar.