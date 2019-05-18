close
Sun May 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Int’l Museum Day organised at Lok Virsa

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2019

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organised a one-day museology workshop in "Textile Objects: Conservation, Preservation and Restoration" marking the International Museum Day 2019.

Around forty participants from different Museums and Provincial Archaeology Departments participated in the workshop held at the beautiful surroundings of the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum) at Shakarparian. Department of Textile Design, Iqra University also nominated their students and faculty members who actively took part in the workshop proceedings. Shahera Shahid, Executive Director, Lok Virsa was the chief guest at the certificates distribution ceremony held at the conclusion of the workshop.

