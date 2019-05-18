Samina Alvi lauds PBM services to orphan children

Islamabad : First Lady of Pakistan Mrs. Samina Alvi eulogizes the remarkable facilities provided to orphan children, during her visit to Pakistan Sweet Home along with Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr. Sania Nishter and Federal Secretary Shaista Sohail were also present on the occasion.

The President’s spouse got apprised by Managing Director, PBM about the on-going projects of the organization, she was also updated with the futuristic approach to encompass the maximum number of deserving persons throughout the country.

Managing Director PBM told the First Lady that there are 40 sweet homes throughout the country where more than 4000 orphan children are being accommodated with quality necessities of life including food, clothing, education and recreational activities. He also expressed his resolution to establish more sweet homes in order to enrol 10,000 further children as emphasized by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi, on the occasion said that present Government is taking every possible measure to uplift the living standards of vulnerable and deprived populace of the country. She said that PBM, under the leadership of Aon Abbas Buppi, is turning the challenges into opportunities in social protection field and we will always be there to support the Managing Director for implementing the key reforms and policies to mitigate poverty in the country. She did Iftar with the children and also presented gifts to them.