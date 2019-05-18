‘Action to be initiated against hoarders, profiteers’

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood Saturday said a stern action would be initiated against hoarders and profiteers.

Addressing a video link conference of the Punjab Chief Secretary, the commissioner said all daily-use items would be provided to citizens in Ramazan bazaars on subsidised rates. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar, Additional Commissioner Noman Hafiz, ACG Tanvir Yasin and ACR Manzoor Hussain were also present.

The commissioner directed the health officers to take solid steps regarding anti-dengue and anti-polio drives and ensure anti-dengue spray at all relevant places and anti-polio vaccination to all under five years age children.

The DC in a briefing said price control magistrates had inspected Ramazan bazaars and open markets so many times and imposed Rs 1.2 million fine on 581 shopkeepers.

TRAFFIC WARDEN DISMISSED: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Asif Siddique Saturday dismissed a traffic warden on charges of remaining absent from duty. The CTO dismissed Qasim Javed and penalised three others and halted their annual increments.