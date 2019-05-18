2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification: PHF to write letter to FIH for sympathetic view

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is to write a letter to International Hockey Federation (FIH) this week requesting the game’s governing body to set a roadmap for enabling the greenshirts give a go at 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification.

As Pakistan were not included amongst teams finalized for the back to back 2020 Olympic qualifiers, it would be no less than a miracle that the former world and Olympic champions would go on to qualify for the mega event.

“It is nothing less than a shock for us that we have been left out of all the qualifying events mainly due to our failure to honour the Pro League commitments. Our qualification has been left to the mercy of improvement in ranking which is a tough task considering the fact that Pakistan has hardly any tournament to play during these months,’ Asif Bajwa, Secretary PHF said.

The FIH has set September as the last month to decide on the teams qualifying for the mega event.

Secretary PHF confirmed writing a letter to Narinder Batra, President FIH this week, requesting him to reconsider Pakistan case considering country’s contribution for the game of hockey. “Pakistan has served the game in thick and thin. It has been due to Pakistan and India’s contribution that the game of hockey flourished internationally in sixties and seventies. Pakistan initiated the World Cup, Junior World Cup and Champions Trophy helping the game take roots in Olympics. Pakistan thus needs special treatment in this hour of need, Bajwa said.

The PHF secretary admitted that pulling out of the FIH Pro League was one of the biggest mistakes. “Initially there was no need to sign the MoU to play the Pro League. I am at loss to understand as why the MoU was signed at the time when Pro League was to be played on home and away bases. It would have been better option not to sign it and instead preferred playing hockey series. When teams are reluctant to travel to Pakistan for Pakistan leg of matches, there is no use to become part of such a venture,” he said.

Asif Bajwa said that the FIH would be requested to consider Pakistan case sympathetically as pulling out of the Pro League was something beyond PHF control at that time. “Pakistan has always honoured international commitments. Not to play the Pro League was something that was related to scarcity of funds. PHF should not be blamed for that. The government stopped funds and Pakistan had no option but to withdraw. What we want is to make the FIH realize that Pakistan is an important hockey playing nation and as such should be given opportunity to try to qualify for Olympics.”