‘Govt creating problems for people’

LAHORE: The government instead of materialising the dream of the change has has started to inflict mental and physical torture upon the common man, said Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad.

Addressing the party workers at the party’s central secretariat, he said the dollar had reached an all-time-high rate against Pakistani rupee in the open market immediately after Pakistani government signed a bailout agreement with IMF. He said the situation had caused distress to the people.

The BPP chairman claimed that more than a million people had become unemployed and inflation had increased threefold while growth rate had reduced to half in the nine months of the government.

To stabilise dollar price and to address the issue of distrust in the market, the government should immediately disclose the terms and conditions in the IMF agreement, he said.