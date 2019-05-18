SA Women level T20 series against Pakistan

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa: A 96-run partnership between Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa Women seal an eight-wicket win against Pakistan in their second Twenty20 International match at the City Oval here on Saturday.

After Bismah Maroof scored her second consecutive half-century to guide Pakistan to 128, Lee and Kapp took control for South Africa to help the hosts level the series at 1-1.

Maroof, Pakistan’s skipper, continued her strong run by top-scoring for her side with 63 not out – following on from her unbeaten 53 in the first T20I – to anchor the innings after she won the toss and chose to bat.

Her innings comprised nine fours as she compiled nearly half of Pakistan’s score, helping the visitors finish on 128-5.

Javeria Rauf (16) and Umaima Sohail (23) put on 36 for the first wicket, before Maroof entered the fray. Aliya Riaz was present with Maroof for the biggest partnership of the innings, as the pair put on 49 for the fourth wicket from 37 balls, with Riaz contributing 13 from 14 balls.

Riaz fell, nicking behind to the keeper to give Masabata Klaas a wicket before a tucked single from Maroof in the very next over took her to the fifty milestone. The left-hander demonstrated her fine touch in the final over of the innings as well; she deposited Shabnim Ismail down the ground for back-to-back boundaries to help Pakistan collect 11 from the over.

Despite an expensive final over, Ismail (0-17) was economical for South Africa, as was Tumi Sekhukhune (1-12 off three overs), while skipper Sune Luus collected figures of 2-29 as she removed both Sohail and Nida Dar.

Lee set a marker early on in the run-chase, driving Sana Mir through extra cover for four with excellent timing. The dismissal of Tazmin Brits did little to dampen South Africa’s cause as Lee and Kapp kept the scoreboard ticking.

Lee’s fifty arrived with a single down to long-off from Dar off 50 balls and Kapp reached the landmark herself on the first ball of the final over.

Dar had Lee caught at deep square-leg to leave a nervy finish on the cards, with two needed from two balls, but Kapp was on hand to see her side home.