close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 18, 2019

CSS reforms

Newspost

 
May 18, 2019

The PTI government has decided to bring reforms in the Central Superior Services (CSS) because the government believes that the outdated method of policymaking, insane delays in making decisions and red-tapism have adversely affected the development of the country.

Surprisingly, this is a good initiative and is strongly support by CSS aspirants. However, most of the CSS aspirants are a bit confused regarding the cluster groups.

Bilawal Ali

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost