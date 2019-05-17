FAPUASA condemns teachers’ victimisation at Gomal, other universities

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has condemned the victimisation of teachers at the hands of the administrations of different universities, in particular the Gomal University, and asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman to look into the matter or else they would launch protest drive across the province.

A general body meeting of the provincial chapter of the association was held here with its president Iqbal Munir in the chair.

The meeting took stock of the situation in the public sector universities of the province and set a 15-day deadline for the government to accept their demands, otherwise they would take to the streets.

The meeting decided that a representative delegation of FAPUASA should soon hold meetings with Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to inform them of the prevailing situation.

The meeting urged the quarters concerned to speed up the appointment of vice-chancellors for several universities and also advertise the vice-chancellor’s post for Islamia College University at the earliest.

The meeting demanded immediate withdrawal of termination letters issued to faculty members in Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan. Also, the governor was asked to declare the 98th syndicate meeting of the university held recently as null and void.

The meeting also called for early implementation of the report of high level inquiry committee against the vice chancellor and registrar of the Gomal University.