Adopting right sleep pattern during Ramazan

Islamabad : Ramazan fasting brings in sudden changes to sleep patterns. On ordinary days, most people sleep seven to eight hours in one block during the night, which is obviously not possible during Ramazan. Adequate sleep and water are your two most important physiological necessities during this holy month.

Talking to this scribe, consultant nutritionist at Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Rezzan Khan said, disturbed sleep routine can impact daytime functioning—reducing alertness, causing mood disturbances, and creating an increased risk of injury. “When you are sleep deprived (less than 6 hours of sleep per day), your appetite increases, making fasting even more difficult. For better sleep during Ramazan, try to get the same amount of sleep over the 24-hour period—don’t skimp on sleep during the week and catch up on the weekend. Instead, try to make up for lost nighttime sleep during the same day, when possible,” she advised.

What is a good schedule for sleep during Ramazan, Dr. Rezzan was asked. “A good schedule is to sleep by 10:30 p.m. and have four hours of sleep (right after ‘taraweeh’ prayer), wake up by 2:30 a.m. for ‘sehri’ and ‘fajr,’ and sleep again at around 4 a.m. for three hours. If you have reduced working hours, then your sleep can be a bit longer. If not, then take a nap after work and before ‘iftar’ to recover the lost 1-2 hours of sleep. Follow the same routine throughout Ramazan,” she stated.

The deepest and most regenerative sleep occurs between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. This is the time when the body and mind repair itself. Deep rest during the night helps you fight stress, and maintain healthy weight and high energy levels. If your body is chronically deprived of the regenerative sleep between 10 p.m.-2 a.m., then you will be fatigued when you wake up.

“Even if you spend more of the day sleeping than you would in these 7 hours at night, it does not make you feel less tired. Indeed, if a person stays up all night during Ramazan, then he prays ‘fajr’ and sleeps until ‘zuhr,’ and prays and then sleeps until ‘asr,’ and prays then sleeps until the time of ‘iftar,’ they will still be sleepy and tired, despite spending more hours in bed. Instead, start the day early, maximizing exposure of sunlight in the first half of the day, and sleep immediately after ‘isha/taraweeh’ at night. This reinforces the natural body clock and makes Ramazan much easier for you,” Dr. Rezzan concluded.