Security at Lahore mosques reviewed

LAHORE: The DIG Operations visited various mosques on Friday to review the security arrangements made there.

He visited the mosques, including Data Darbar mosque and checked the security arrangements. All divisional SPs, DSPs, 84 inspectors, 257 upper subordinates, 60 lady constables and over 3,000 jawans performed security duty on Friday. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations visited Jamia Masjig Qudsia, Jamia Masjid Australia Chowk, Shah Hussain Masjid, Lytton Road, Jamia Masjid Ya Rasool Allah, Gulshan Ravi Road, Jamia Masjid Ghausia, Samanabad and reviewed the security arrangements.