Sat May 18, 2019
Bilawal invites Maryam, other opposition leaders to Iftar dinner

Top Story

BAY
By Asim Yasin
May 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday contacted the opposition parties’ leaders to reach the same page on launching a joint anti-government movement after Ramazan.

According to PPP sources, Bilawal made a telephonic contact with the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and invited her to his Iftar dinner on Sunday. Sources said Maryam accepted the invitation.

Besides talking to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal also made telephonic contacts with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, PKMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and JUI (Noorani) chief Owais Shah Noorani and invited them to the Iftar dinner.

Bilawal’s attempts to unite all the opposition parties on the same page and his Iftar dinner could be an opportunity for all the opposition leaders to reach the same page for launching an anti-government movement after Ramazan.

Sources said the agenda and other issues would be formulated in the next meeting that would be held in the coming days.

Speaking to Geo News, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that a PML-N delegation led by Maryam Nawaz would attend Sunday's Iftar dinner to be hosted by the PPP chairman.

Aurangzeb said the PML-N delegation would include Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other senior party leaders.

