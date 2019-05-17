close
May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019

Youth programme

Newspost

 
Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently approved the Kamyab Jawan Programme (youth programme) in which the country’s youth will be given one lakh jobs on merit. The prime minister has approved 100 billion for this programme, which is a good sign. The UN had also announced $30 million dollars for this youth programme earlier this year. I believe that the millions of well-educated unemployed youth across the country will gain from this programme. At present, it is estimated that 39 percent of the youth are employed while 61 percent are still deprived of jobs. It can be assumed that if the current federal government fails to fulfil its promise of giving jobs to the youth, it will have a tough time in the next general elections. It is time for the government to provide jobs to the unemployed youth on merit by fulfilling its promise as soon as possible.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

