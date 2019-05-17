Pound declines

LONDON: Sterling traded below $1.28 on Friday, close to its four-month low, as cross-party Brexit talks neared collapse and pressure mounted on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.

Brexit talks between May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party are about to end without an agreement, the BBC reported. Earlier, May had agreed to set out a timetable for her departure in early June.

Sterling was down 0.1% on Friday at $1.2785, near its February low of $1.2773. It had dropped to a three-month low earlier this week and dipped below $1.28 on Thursday,

“The economic fundamentals have lent a hand to sterling in recent months, but the news that Brexit talks are breaking down: no one knows what that means for the path forward,” said Neil Mellor, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon.

“The next target will surely be February low and then potentially into the low $1.20s if nothing is resolved.”

A Conservative leadership battle appears inevitable and the risks of a no-deal Brexit — or no Brexit at all — is growing along with the possibility of a general election and, potentially, a Labour government.

“The market doesn’t like elections at the best of times, and given it has a natural capitalist orientation, it’s not a surprise it worries over this Labour government,” said Mellor.