Kaghan valley isolated as bridge develops cracks

MANSEHRA: The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Thursday suspended traffic between Kaghan valley and rest of the district after the central bridge in Balakot developed serious cracks in one of its pillars.

Ayub Bridge, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan through Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, had developed cracks in 2017 and it was repaired to continue the flow of the traffic.

However, the same pillar has again developed cracks, compelling NHA to suspend the traffic.

“Because of the sudden suspension of traffic through Ayub Bridge, a large number of tourists and locals have been stranded in the Kaghan valley,” a local resident, Rashid Ali Rashid, told reporters.

He said it was not appropriate time for NHA to close Ayub Bridge to traffic as suspension bridge, which caters light traffic through an infrequent route, was also closed down for repairs earlier this week.

“Because of a sudden blockade of traffic, not only the people and tourists have been suffering the brunt of it but it could also cause a shortage of foods and eatables in the valley if not reopened within in a day or two,” said Rashid.

Mohammad Javed, president of traders’ union in Balakot, also demanded the NHA to repair the affected portion of the bridge as early as possible to mitigate the miseries of people, tourists and traders in Kaghan.