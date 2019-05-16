Torture of doctor: ANP submits motion in KP assembly

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to discuss the issue of torture on a doctor at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. ANP provincial general secretary and Parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the adjournment motion at the KP Assembly Secretariat to discuss the doctors’ protest and other related issues. Sardar Hussain Babak said that Medical Teaching Institution and other problems faced by doctors needed a proper solution. The continued strike by doctors across the province after the KTH incident was affecting poor patients, he said, adding, the government casual approach towards the problems faced by doctors showed that it was not interested in providing any relief to the masses.