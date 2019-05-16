close
Fri May 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Govt to start housing scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar, Quaidabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to start Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar and Quaidabad (Khushab) and the process of receiving applications from people will start within next few days.

This was announced in the governing body meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency under the chair of Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. DG PHATA Liaqat Chattah and others attended the meeting. The minister directed for giving final shape to the arrangements with regard to start of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The meeting constituted a six-member committee for final selection of proposed sites in Lahore. This committee will submit its report after visiting of all the proposed sites.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan