Govt to start housing scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar, Quaidabad

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to start Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar and Quaidabad (Khushab) and the process of receiving applications from people will start within next few days.

This was announced in the governing body meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency under the chair of Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. DG PHATA Liaqat Chattah and others attended the meeting. The minister directed for giving final shape to the arrangements with regard to start of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The meeting constituted a six-member committee for final selection of proposed sites in Lahore. This committee will submit its report after visiting of all the proposed sites.