Persian Gulf tension: Pakistan asks all stakeholders to show restraint

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sent out a warning that the ongoing tensions in the Persian Gulf region with war clouds gathering on the horizon should be a time for all involved to show restraint as a single miscalculation “can transmute into a large-scale conflict”.



“Pakistan desires that all issues should be settled through peaceful dialogue and engagement by all sides. Recent developments in the Persian Gulf region are disturbing. US decision to deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in Middle East. We expect all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict”, the Foreign Office commented on Thursday.

However, even though all diplomatic channels remain open the government says that so far there has been no contact on the issue between Pakistan and Iran.

The US while deploying aircraft carriers and bombers while criticising Iran has not pinpointed how Tehran is threatening the region, even though when provoked Iran has threatened to return to its nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, there is good news for Pakistan when the Foreign Office announced that 572 Pakistani prisoners will be returning home after the President of UAE decided to overall pardon 3005 prisoners in different categories.

“In order to expedite their release and deportation to Pakistan, our mission is constantly in touch with the local authorities and is extending all necessary assistance, including issuance of outpasses/passports and air tickets, where required.

However, when asked the spokesman did not have fresh details for Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

At present, the mission is waiting for the details of Pakistani prisoners to be released under the facility, from the local authorities”, the spokesman at the Foreign Office said at the regular weekly media briefing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to participate in the SCO Heads of State meeting being held on June 13-14 in Bishkek.

“The foreign minister is scheduled to pay an official visit to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May 21-22, 2019 to participate in the SCO Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers. The Foreign Ministers Meeting is taking place in pursuance of a statutory provision of SCO that requires the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to be convened one month prior to the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State. The Council of Foreign Ministers shall prepare for the CHS in Bishkek on June 13-14, 2019”, the spokesman said giving details.

The foreign minister’s participation in the SCO CFM is expected to highlight Pakistan’s interest in regional, peace, stability and development and will give us an opportunity to project our perspective on foreign policy issues.

“SCO is an important regional forum which allows us to explore greater economic linkages and cooperation with the region in the areas of energy and transport and would help us in promoting Pakistan as a regional trade corridor. Council of Foreign Ministers also offers an opportunity to meet leaders of member states of SCO on the sidelines”, he added.

As reports of the ongoing scandal of Pakistani girls being duped by Chinese citizens continues, the spokesman clarified that the governments of Pakistan and China have launched actions in their respective jurisdictions and information is being shared about illegal/fake marriage bureaus and personnel involved, actions are already underway.

“China has taken action against illegal marriage bureaus and government of Pakistan has also launched similar actions to protect Pakistani nationals from such criminal agents and gangs. Any person, if found involved in such criminal activities, shall be effectively dealt with under the law. It is confirmed that there are no reports regarding trafficking of women for organ harvesting”, he said.

However, FIA has been directed to further investigate the cases and present its comprehensive report on the matter. Any Chinese or Pakistani nationals affected by these fake marriages can approach Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s diplomatic Missions in China and the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.