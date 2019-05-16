Cable operator electrocuted to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A cable operator died of electrocution in Surjani Town on Thursday. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. According to police officials, 29-year-old Siddiq, son of Afzal, climbed an electric pole to fix a cable wire during load shedding in the area when suddenly electric supply was restored.
Man electrocuted
A 40-year-old man, Ibrar, died of electrocution at his house in Liaquatabad, Block A-1. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities. Police officials said that the deceased was fixing some electric wires at his house when the incident occurred.
