PPAF awarded

KARACHI: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has won the prestigious CIS Islamic Banking and Finance for being the best contributor to the Islamic finance industry in a ceremony held recently in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a statement said on Thursday.
PPAF was selected for successfully implementing the interest-free loan programme across Pakistan, it added.
The CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Awards is a signature initiative of AlHuda CIBE aimed at recognising the industry leaders and to promote the concept of sustainable economy.
