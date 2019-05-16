close
Fri May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019

PPAF awarded

Business

 
May 17, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has won the prestigious CIS Islamic Banking and Finance for being the best contributor to the Islamic finance industry in a ceremony held recently in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a statement said on Thursday.

PPAF was selected for successfully implementing the interest-free loan programme across Pakistan, it added.

The CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Awards is a signature initiative of AlHuda CIBE aimed at recognising the industry leaders and to promote the concept of sustainable economy.

