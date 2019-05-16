Asif, Amir to be included in World Cup squad

BRISTOL: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq have decided to include batsman Asif Ali and fast bowler Mohammad Amir in the squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, sources close to the matter informed Geo News.

It has been decided that to make way for these two, struggling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and newly selected opener Abid Ali would be left out of the 15-member squad, which is set to be finalised before the May 23 deadline announced by the International Cricket Council.

The World Cup kicks off in England and Wales from May 30. Pakistan will play their opening match of the tournament against the West Indies on May 31.

The 27-year-old Asif Ali impressed with scores of 51 off 36 and 52 off 43 in the second and third ODIs during the ongoing series against England, essentially sealing his spot in the World Cup squad.

Mohammad Amir, meanwhile, is recovering from a suspected case of chicken pox and undergoing treatment in London. The pacer has been off-colour following his match-winning performance in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, managing only five wickets in his last 14 international games.