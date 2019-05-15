PCB BoG meeting held

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors approved audited accounts for 2017-18 and delegation of powers and functions on Wednesday .

The body also okayed the amendments to investment policy. Those who attended the BoG meeting were PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and members Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Butt, and Shahrez Abdullah Khan.

A PCB press release stated that as per Article 10(7) of the PCB Constitution, Numan Butt could not attend any meeting of the Board of Governors or any committee during the pendency of proceedings before the adjudicator.

It added that Shah Dost had been de-notified as a BoG member after an independent adjudicator set aside the elections for the offices of District Cricket Association, Turbat, and Regional Cricket Association, Quetta, while ordering fresh elections. The number of voting members of the BoG was reduced due to these reasons.