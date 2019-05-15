close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

Banning the cylinder

May 16, 2019

This refers to the reports that a CNG cylinder exploded at Kashmore Plaza, resulting in the deaths of five passengers while eight others sustained serious burn injuries. This is not the first such incident, which is why a permanent answer is needed to curb the misuse of CNG cylinders. Transporters are free to ignore precautionary measures, which results in the loss of precious human lives. One can suggest that a complete ban on use of CNG cylinders must be enforced.

I request the transport ministers of all four provinces of Pakistan as well as AJK and GB to strictly enforce safety practices if CNG cylinders are still to be used in public transport. NH&MP must impose heavy fines on the defaulters of this rule.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

