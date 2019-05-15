Strange scheme

Unexpectedly, the PTI government has followed in the footsteps of its predecessors and promulgated an Asset Declaration Scheme through an ordinance without a debate. Such schemes should be debated in both the media and in parliament. Practically, our politicians are democrats only when out of power.

It needs to be clarified how it makes sense to allow 94 percent national wealth abroad for the benefit of other countries on payment of six percent tax for local utilisation?

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpind