close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 16, 2019

Strange scheme

Newspost

 
May 16, 2019

Unexpectedly, the PTI government has followed in the footsteps of its predecessors and promulgated an Asset Declaration Scheme through an ordinance without a debate. Such schemes should be debated in both the media and in parliament. Practically, our politicians are democrats only when out of power.

It needs to be clarified how it makes sense to allow 94 percent national wealth abroad for the benefit of other countries on payment of six percent tax for local utilisation?

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpind

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost