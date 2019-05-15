Kekra-1 well in deep sea: 150 metres more drilling required to find reservoir

ISLAMABAD: After reaching the required depth of 5,474 metres in deep sea at Kekra-1 in G-bloc, ENI, the operator, still needs to go 150 metres more deeper and it will take two days more. After that there will be testing process to know what the reservoir factually has, either gas or oil or both and at what quantum. It will take at least one week more, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar told The News.

After going down 150 metres more, the Drill Stem Test (DST) is to start that will provide the information or data telling what exactly lies in the reservoir. The DST by definition is a temporary completion of a well bore that provides information on whether or not to complete the well. The zone in question is sealed off from the rest of the well bore by packers and the formations’ pressure and fluids are measured.



However, the other senior official told that there are positive indications of gas shows,but more drilling is required for more tests that include DST. The official said DST is part of drilling too. “The joint venture headed by ENI is operator comprising Exxon Mobile, OGDCL and PPL started the drilling on January 13, 2019 at the cost of sunk money of $75 million which has increased to over $100 million so far.”

To a question, the official said that at this stage a substantial amount of information regarding the well prospects will be known, however, the results (discovery or dry well) will require completion of proper testing.

The last snag hit the drilling when the blowout preventer (BOP) that prevents from any blowout or any kick pressure that can result into eruption of fire, had gone out of order and its repair took some days and then its testing took reasonable time.

Before it, the drilling stopped on April 8 because of the cementation and casing continued owing to which the drilling could not start. To a question, blowout preventer is now 100 percent fit for performing and to this effect one week testation remained underway.

So far the drilling witnessed many upheavals starting from January 2019 up till now and it has got delayed by one month as it was earlier scheduled to get completed by April end which is now rescheduled up to the third week of May at the maximum.

The drilling was initiated with 19 percent probabilities which, according to experts, get reduced when side tracking starts taking place. Earlier, when at Kekra well, vertical drilling reached at depth of 4,799 meters on February 21, high pressure was felt causing huge mud loss and because of unsafe operation the well was plugged by March 23. Then the first side tracking started and when it reached down to 3,100 meters, it again met failure, which is why the hole was also blocked. After that, the second side tracking began and the drilling reached at the required depth.