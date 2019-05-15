Load Wedding to open Asian Film and TV week in Guangzhou, China

Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s latest cinematic outing Load Wedding released in Pakistan and beyond on Eid ul Azha last year. Though the film wasn’t a huge success commercially, compared to other films, that released at the same time, it generated mostly great reviews from viewers and critics.

The film also made it to multiple international platforms and is available on Amazon Prime in USA and Canada.

The recent addition to the list is the upcoming Asian Film and TV Week in Guangzhou, China. The event commences on May 17th and Load Wedding will be the opening film.

Producer of the film Fizza Ali Meera is presently in China and she attended the opening of Asian Civilization Dialogue on May 15, hosted by Chinese President Xing Ping Jing, with the President of Sri Lanka, King of Cambodia, Presidents of Singapore, Greece, Armenia and Director General of UNESCO - in attendance.

Filmmakers from multiple Asian countries were present to represent their countries. The list included Aamir Khan from India, Majid Majidi from Iran and others aside from Fizza Ali Meerza from Pakistan.

Coming back to the film, Load Wedding will also be screened in Beijing on May 18th, among others films including Dangal, Children of Heaven and Taare Zameen Par.